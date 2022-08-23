Teams of bridge inspectors will be climbing to inspect two spans in Laurel and Whitley counties this week. Motorists are advised to exercise great caution at each work zone.
The first inspection will be of a county-owned bridge on County Road 1223A (Old Highway 25) at Lily, in Laurel County, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Work will begin at 8 a.m. ET and continue to 2 p.m. No lane closure is expected to be necessary.
The second inspection, on Thursday, Aug. 25, will be at a state-owned bridge on KY Route 92, mile post 21.4, over the Cumberland River. One lane will be open with a flagger directing traffic. Work is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
