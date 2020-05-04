Bridge repair operations starting Monday on portion of I-75 in Whitley County  

MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 northbound and southbound (right lanes) at mile points 27.902 - 27.943 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) will have alternating lane closures beginning Monday, and is expected to conclude Monday, July 6.
The alternating lane closures are necessary to allow Intech Contracting, LLC to perform bridge repair operations. The bridge repair operations will be Monday-Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
