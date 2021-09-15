Whitley County student Pierce Bowlin was recognized by the Whitley County School Board Thursday evening. Pierce was recently selected to take part in an internship offered by Datastream and the University of Louisville. The two-year program typically begins a student’s junior year, ends after their senior year, and typically centers around a trade. Bowlin will be working alongside Chief Information Officer Kevin Anderson working in information technology (IT). Anderson said Whitley County was pilot for the program, which has now grown to include 19 other counties and 28 other apprentices. Through the program, Bowling will learn trade skills and will become industry certified upon graduating from WCHS. Bowlin was presented a laptop, which he will earn upon graduation and can take with him to college or the workforce. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Bowlin to complete internship through Datastream, UofL program
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
