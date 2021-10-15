Borrowed Angels event brings light to Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

CORBIN—While most know of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this month is also dedicated to those families who have experienced the loss of an infant or child in the womb, known as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
“Not many people are made aware of this unless a loss has personally touched them in some way,” Perinatal Bereavement Coordinator at Baptist Health Corbin Amy Jackson wrote in a post.
Each year, Jackson helps to organize Borrowed Angels, an event dedicated to all the babies who die each year through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or newborn death, as well as their grieving families. The Borrowed Angels event symbolically joins all those people nationwide who are working to raise awareness of perinatal grief and to ensure that parents who experience the death of a baby receive sensitive care.
Jackson, who has organized the event since its inception over 20 years ago, hopes to make others aware of pregnancy and infant loss.
“This country needs to be made aware of this cause, want to help find a cure, and do better studies to find out why this happens, many people do not care until it happens to them or a loved one,” she said. “I have worked with families who grieve for their lost babies, mothers and fathers grieve for the six week fetus as much as the family who lost a full-term baby. They all had hopes and dreams of what would come, would she look like her momma? Would he play ball like his dad? Will he/she be a lawyer, a doctor, etc.? Those hopes and dreams come to a halt when those dreaded words are spoken, ‘I am sorry there is no heartbeat!’”
Jackson encourages others to reach out to those who have experienced pregnancy and/or infant loss.
“These families like to talk about their pregnancies, their beautiful baby that died, he/she had a name, and he/she had curly blonde hair, dimples in his/her cheeks like his papaw,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to speak to these grieving parents, it gives them comfort to know that you care and that their child did exist and was loved.”
Jackson hopes to one day see pink and blue ribbons hanging alongside the pink breast cancer awareness month ribbons to know that “people care and want to be made aware of infant and pregnancy loss.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Borrowed Angels event will be held virtually, as people are encouraged to light a candle on Friday, October 15, on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, to remember those who have experienced pregnancy or loss of an infant.
“Hopefully the pandemic will subside and we can continue our events in the future,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.