Boo-tiful transformation: Cole's Court decorated for Halloween

Downtown Barbourville is ready for Halloween, as Cole's Court, the alley beside downtown's Magic Theatre, was transformed into a spooky sight. The colorful umbrellas hanging above the alleyway have been switched out with spooky ghosts just in time for the upcoming holiday. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley

