Downtown Barbourville is ready for Halloween, as Cole's Court, the alley beside downtown's Magic Theatre, was transformed into a spooky sight. The colorful umbrellas hanging above the alleyway have been switched out with spooky ghosts just in time for the upcoming holiday. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley
Boo-tiful transformation: Cole's Court decorated for Halloween
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Edward H. Tye, 81, of Corbin, KY passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the UK Medical Center at Lexington. Born in Corbin, he was the son of the late Carl and Nell Masters Tye. Ed was also preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Bryant, son Alan Glenn Tye, granddaughter Crystal Bryant, a…
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 indicted for charges related to July murder of Woodbine man
- Keeping Fit: New style of exercise improves health in under 15 minutes
- BREAKING NEWS: Corbin school district to allow no masks when students, staff seated
- Trick-or-treat times in the Tri-County
- Former Corbin City Commissioner Ed Tye dies at age 81
- Baptist Health Corbin closes COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- DISTRICT’S TOP DAWGS: Corbin clinches district’s top seed in the playoffs with 42-0 blowout win over Wayne County
- HIGH-FIVE: Corbin captures fifth consecutive 13th Region Volleyball championship, runs win streak against 13th Region opponents to 49 games
- GETTING TO KNOW... Family's tradition of Halloween decorating grows to annual well-planned theme
- Ky. COVID-19 numbers are lowest in almost 3 months
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.