Bomb threat made at Williamsburg Walmart

WILLIAMSBURG — Late Thursday evening, the Williamsburg Police Department was notified by the county E-911 of a bomb threat made at the Williamsburg Walmart.
According to the police department, Williamsburg PD was made aware of the threat at approximately 9:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation was conducted by officers on scene and it was found that an unknown person had placed a call to an on-duty Walmart employee stating a bomb had been planted inside the store.
“Officers quickly assisted Wal-Mart employees and customers evacuate the store,” reads a Facebook post by the Williamsburg Police Department. “Firefighters from Williamsburg Fire Department also responded and assisted officers secure the area.”
Police say an explosive detection K-9 with the Kentucky State Police also assisted. In the end, police say they throughly searched the store, and confirm there was no indication of any explosive devices found within the store.
The police department says it is continuing the investigation and officer Dorman Patrick Jr. is in charge of the investigation.
Officers assisting at the scene included Officer Jason Williams, Officer Angie Vanover, Officer Greg Rhoades, Officer Eddie Cain, WCSD Sgt. Jonas Saunders, and KSP Troopers Brandon Creekmore and Dallas Eubanks.
An ambulance with Whitley County EMS was staged near-by as a precaution during the incident.
