Body of missing man found Friday morning

WHITLEY COUNTY — The body of a 22-year-old Hazard man who had been missing since last Saturday was found by search crews around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Search teams from multiple agencies had continued their efforts all week to find Tyler Russell who was swept away as water was released at the Laurel River Dam on Saturday evening.
Woodbine Search and Rescue, Bloodhound Search and Rescue from Clarksville, Tennessee, and Whitley County Emergency Management were searching Friday morning when his body was found a quarter of a mile from where he had been swept away.
The call came in Saturday night around 5:30 p.m. Three individuals were swimming when water was released by the Army Corps of Engineers.
According to Felicia Fore, captain with Woodbine Fire and Rescue, Russell went to go get his belongings and was swept away with the water. Fore was told by Laurel County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains that water is released upon demand.
Woodbine Search and Rescue along with Laurel County Search and Rescue responded on Saturday searching on land and water. Air Evac brought in a helicopter for 30 minutes and KSP Fish and Wildlife brought in a plane to search. Crews ended the search around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Efforts resumed again Sunday and Monday with the Corbin Fire Department assisting on Sunday.
Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses described the area where this was happening similar to the Grand Canyon.
“There’s places you need a rope to get down to the water,” said Moses. “It will come out at Noe’s Dock.”
Other crews including Whitley County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Oak Grove Fire Department, the Kentucky Highway Department, Whitley and Laurel County dispatch, Campbellsville Fire and Rescue and K9s from Somerset helped in the search as well.
Fore said all the departments worked really well together. The Red Cross was on scene for family and responders.
Moses said the crews had to handle multiple events throughout the week unrelated to the search, but other events that occurred on the water. He urged people to take floatation devices as the lake is busier than usual with boating and swimming as many area pools are closed due to COVID-19.
