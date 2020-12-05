CORBIN -- Bringing people together at a time when everyone feels so isolated--that was the dream Bradley and Cassiday Holt had when they opened The Boardwalk Cafe and Emporium located inside the old BB&T Bank building on Master Street.
"Corbin really needed a place like this," said Bradley, general manager. "It's funny because a lot of people that come into the building have even said 'Corbin really needs something like this.' I wanted a place for people to come together. There's no place for people to gather anymore--I mean I know there is the coronavirus but we can still do it safely."
The Boardwalk Cafe and Emporium offers several different flavors of both hot and cold brew coffee and hot cocoa, as well as a variety of baked goods that are made in-house by owner and baker Cassiday, including loaves and slices of flavored breads, oatmeal bars, chess bars and muffins.
Inside the lobby is a seating area with a TV for watching movies and playing video games, as well as an area for playing chess. The cafe also has a drive-thru for people on-the-go.
The Boardwalk Cafe and Emporium is home to so much more than just coffee and sweet treats, though, with a small gallery of art from local artists and Kirby's Comics, a local comic book store. The cafe and emporium also has some vintage clothing and thrift items for sale, as well as a "vault" for people 21 and older with tobacco pipes and adult artwork made by local artists for sale.
After hours, the business turns into a place for meetings, movie nights and now offers a place for locals to play Dungeons and Dragons.
The Holts have put together a hub not only for people to enjoy their coffee, sweet treats and shop but also a place for local businesses to grow.
"I want to help as many small businesses succeed and grow as possible because that is the backbone of America are the mom-and-pop shops," said Bradley, who also has the title of business development manager. "I want to develop them so they can move out and have their own brick and mortar and move someone else in and do the same for them.
"That was my goal that once I got people in here, I could help them grow their business, build their business and succeed and move on."
To do this, Cassiday is allowing local businesses to set up shop inside the offices of the building in hopes of helping them develop and grow their businesses.
Bradley said his idea for the emporium came about because of a local coffee shop that was forced to close in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and when the two found the old bank building with a great offer, they couldn't pass it up.
"I've seen it sitting empty for so long that I've had a chance to run through a whole lot of different ideas in my head of what could go here," he said. "I saw potential--big potential. When I walked into the lobby that was when my idea really came to fruition. I was like 'oh yeah, this will work perfectly.'"
The two have even more dreams for the business, including adding more board games and puzzles to their collection for people to enjoy together, building a patio with outdoor seating underneath the old bank building's drive-thru area, having nights for philosophical discussions, a community garden surrounding the building with free fruits and vegetables for locals and a dog park area for people to sit and enjoy their coffee and treats while allowing their dogs to play.
"We have a lot of big ideas and eventually we're going to make it all happen," Bradley said. "We want to bring people together again and not be so separated. We want people to get comfortable just talking to new people, even if it is just talking across the lobby, engaging in conversation, getting people back into the community and humanity because there's too much division and hate right now."
Though the business has been open since the beginning of October, The Boardwalk Cafe and Emporium will be holding its official grand opening event on Saturday where people can be entered into a giveaway drawing for three free loaves of bread of their choice. Entry to the giveaway is $5 with two entries per household.
One of the businesses within the cafe, Kirby's Comics, is currently offering 20 percent off on all new comic book releases and on Saturday will be doing a giveaway for a custom Funko Pop where every comic book purchased will be one entry in the drawing. A comic book artist and creator out of Ohio, Adam Fields, will also be there on Saturday to do sketches, sign autographs and talk all things art and comics.
In order to ensure safety, Bradley said they will be sanitizing all surfaces frequently, will offer hand sanitizer to guests, will require masks to be worn and will ask that everyone follow social distancing guidelines.
The Boardwalk Cafe and Emporium's lobby and drive-thru is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of the lobby being closed every Monday and Tuesday for cleaning purposes, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This week the lobby has been closed to customers due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area but curbside and drive-thru services are still available. For curbside service, call 606-261-7313.
If you are interested in renting a space or storefront, call or visit The Boardwalk Cafe and Emporium located at 1390 Master Street.
