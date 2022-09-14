BARBOURVILLE — Kentucky Blood Center is calling on donors this fall to step up and boost the blood supply.
KBC, which serves more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, is coming off a traditionally slow time of the year for donations. KBC has been operating on a day-or-less supply for several blood types for much of the summer, putting local patients at risk.
When donors give with KBC, their donation goes directly to patients in Kentucky to aid with cancer treatments, premature births, surgeries, car accidents and more. The demand for blood is greater than ever with someone in the U.S. needing a transfusion every two seconds.
Donors who give at the Knox County Community blood drive will receive a fall-themed KBC T-shirt.
The event will be held this Friday, September 16, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 312 North Main Street, Barbourville, KY 40906.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.