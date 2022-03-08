WILLIAMSBURG—You may have noticed black balloons drawn on the businesses throughout downtown Williamsburg over the weekend, those were placed there in honor of Black Balloon Day which is observed every year on March 6 for families and loved ones to come together and remember the lives of those lost to overdose.
“It’s really similar to Overdose Awareness Day,” said Harm Reduction Case Manager at the Whitley County Health Department Kelsee Dewees. “It’s celebrated nationally and internationally for those who have lost their lives to overdose and making people aware of the opioid epidemic.”
Black Balloon Day began in 2015 by Diane and Lauren Hurley who were mourning the loss of their family member, Greg Tremblay, who died of an overdose at 38 years old on March 6, 2015.
“Everybody celebrates it differently,” Dewees said of Black Balloon Day. “They can place a black balloon in their yard, on their mailbox, on their porch to honor somebody who has lost their lives. A lot of people do candlelight vigils.”
On Friday afternoon, employees of the Whitley County Health Department helped to decorate downtown to prepare for Black Balloon Day on Sunday, hoping to help create awareness around the important issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.
According to the CDC, in 2019, nearly 71,000 people died from drug overdoses. It was a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States. Over 70 percent of overdose deaths involved prescription opioids, heroin, or synthetic opioids.
“In 2020, Kentucky saw a 49 percent increase in overdoses,” Dewees said.
Dewees said the health department encourages the use of Naloxone, which is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and is distributed by the Whitley County Health Department’s Corbin office on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Williamsburg office.
“The important thing we try to stress with Naloxone is that anybody should have it, it’s not just for someone who has addiction issues,” Dewees said. “Anyone can overdose, like if you are prescribed opiates. It’s especially important that a family, friend or caregiver always keep Naloxone on them. We want them to think of having it as CPR.”
If you or someone you know is suffering from substance use disorder, there are several resources to get help including at the Whitley County Health Department or visit www.findhelpnowky.org or call the Kentucky Opioid Assistance and Resource Hotline at 1-800-854-6813.
