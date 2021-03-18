FRANKFORT, Ky. - A bill that would allow the City of Corbin to annex into southern Laurel County is on its way to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk to be signed into law following it passing the State House of Representatives by a vote of 62-25 late Tuesday night.
Senate Bill 274 (SB 274) was presented to the House by Rep. Regina Huff (R-Williamsburg) of the 82nd District Tuesday night. The bill creates a new section to Kentucky law that would allow cities such as Corbin, who were originally chartered in two counties, the opportunity to annex into a third adjacent county, provided the county contains infrastructure owned by the city.
If signed into law, the bill would allow Corbin to annex property in Laurel County only along its infrastructure, which was installed by the city in the late 1960s to help bring American Greeting Company to the area. The bill sees that annexation into the City of Corbin would be on a voluntary basis, and that city of Corbin would only receive the increase in occupational tax in the area.
“The opportunity to have voluntary annexation would benefit all involved. Laurel County will continue to receive the tax dollars they are receiving now as the legislation sets a floor dollar for dollar,” commented Rep. Huff when presenting the bill to the floor.
Huff said there had been many attempts to collaborate regionally, but that those attempts were unsuccessful. She mentioned how the City of London had approved annexing the area in south Laurel County, approximately 10-12 miles down I-75 from where the city’s current borders are located. As a result, the City of Corbin filed a lawsuit against the City of London in Laurel County Circuit Court.
“Corbin fully expects to win the legal proceedings since the prohibition of corridor annexation is a court precedence,” Huff said late Tuesday night. “Further, it’s illegal to annex onto another city’s existing infrastructure without permission. It has been the opinion of many legal advisors there isn’t any concern regarding this legislation.”
Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) echoed these sentiments when the bill was previously making its way through the Senate, saying he had been in conversations with the legal counsel for the City of London in its suit against Corbin and was told by them that SB 274 would not affect the ongoing litigation.
Sen. Stivers originally introduced the bill on February 23. It was later passed through the Senate’s State and Local Government Committee three days later by a vote of 8-2.
The bill was then placed on the Senate’s Orders of the Day, but was passed over three days in a row. On the last day of it being passed over, Sen. Stivers took to the floor to explain the bill and history of southern Laurel County before motioning to have the bill passed-over for one more day so that “people of London and Laurel County will actually listen to what this does, and what the law currently is.”
The next day, the bill passed by the Senate 20-12-2. Before the vote was cast, Sen. Brandon Storm (R-London) failed in having the vote postponed via Senate Rule 15, after a roll call vote was held on the postponement and was defeated by a vote of 10-20-3.
On Monday, Rep. Huff alongside Rep. Tom “Odell” Smith (R-Corbin) of the 86th District presented the bill on behalf of Sen. Stivers to the House Standing Committee on Local Government. The bill was passed through the committee by a vote of 12-1.
In introducing the bill to both the committee Monday and the House floor Tuesday, Rep. Huff said SB 274 was supported by the Kentucky Association of Counties, Kentucky Association of Firefighters, as well as the Magistrates and Commissioners Association. She said the Kentucky League of Cities remained neutral.
On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Goforth (R-East Bernstadt) of the 89th District stood in opposition of the bill in which he called an attempt at a land grab by the City of Corbin.
“Corbin is a fine town with many great people, but this is Laurel County,” Goforth said on the area in question. “Corbin resides in Knox and Whitley, not Laurel,” he continued later adding “We should not act on this legislation. We should let the courts decide the ongoing legal case, and not use this body as a special legislative tool for certain people and special interests.”
Much like Sen. Storm, Rep. Goforth then motioned pursuant to Rule 11 to have the bill tabled, stating the chamber should let the court decide what happens. Also similar to Sen. Storm, Goforth’s motion to postpone the matter was unsuccessful as his motion was defeated by a roll call vote 21-48.
Shane Baker (R-Somerset) of the 85th District also stood in opposition of the bill saying he had been contacted by no fewer than 11 elected officials from Laurel County and the City of London asking him to vote no on the bill.
“I’m here to represent my people,” said Baker. “This isn’t a moral issue. As I said, it doesn’t directly affect me, but they have asked that this body not interfere, that they simply allow the courts to decide, allow this lawsuit to play out, and then they can go forward,” he added on what he had been told by constituents and local elected officials.
“This is southern Laurel County. The City of London is chartered in Laurel County. Corbin is trying to annex this property that belongs to Laurel County,” he later added.
Rep. Derek Lewis (R-London) of the 90th District then rose to oppose the bill, saying he stood behind Laurel County officials and the London City Council.
Rep. Smith stood to support the bill and called it an important piece of legislation. He reiterated the fact that the legislation had no affect on the litigation, and the fact that if London were to win in court, SB 274 would be moot to Corbin.
“But if they (London) don’t, don’t let it lay in the courts for the next four or five years and let people suffer in the area who have investments and have businesses,” Smith pleaded.
At 11:46 p.m. the vote was tallied and SB 274 passed the Chamber of the House. It was later signed by both the Speaker of the House and Senate President and now awaits Gov. Beshear’s signature.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus told the Times-Tribune that it had been a long time coming, but said Corbin was grateful to finally have an opportunity to move Exit 29 forward.
“London is a vibrant and growing community with a very bright future ahead,” Razmus said. “Corbin will always struggle with the reality of being located in three counties but the beauty of our situation is that we tie these three counties together,” she continued. “I believe that working as a region will pay off in a big way, like we've seen with other communities across Kentucky. Success comes from working together and finding our unique niche in the larger picture.”
London Mayor Troy Rudder said he was disappointed in the bill passing both chambers, but that he didn’t find it unexpected. He said he would now wait to see how the pending litigation between the two cities plays out.
When asked about the litigation, Razmus said she hoped that it would be resolved quickly.
“So we can get to work,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.