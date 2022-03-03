FRANKFORT, Ky. — With Thursday signifying the last day bills can be introduced in the state Senate, those working in Kentucky’s judicial system may be keeping a keen eye on one bill that could reform the commonwealth’s bail system.
If signed into law, Senate Bill 31 (SB 31), sponsored by Senator Brandon Storm (R-London,) would see that defendants in Kentucky not receiving pretrial release, or not able to make bond, granted a trial within 90 days for a misdemeanor and 180 days for a felony from their first appearance in court. The bill would not apply to capital offenses and would stipulate that if a defendant is not released within the aforementioned timeframe, they are to be released.
Storm told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 3 he first became interested in the issue because a lot of individuals in Kentucky understand they have a constitutional right under the state and federal constitutions to a speedy trial. He called SB 31 a conservative bill, saying it was about liberty.
Storm said the bill would still provide judges and courts discretion when determining if a person should be released prior to their trial. The bill would also leave the door open for prosecutors and judges to extend the timeframe for good cause.
“We’ve talked about situations where judges have discretion, judges have the right to order various different kinds of public-safety protections, go through the analysis,” he explained. “The only requirement is that they impose conditions that are the least restrictive.”
One such organization that has been in contact with Storm and is in support of the bill is the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). Shelly Hampton, Director of Government Affairs for KACo, said jail costs had been an issue facing county governments for decades.
“I always say we’re at the end of the slide, just catching what comes down to us,” Hampton told the committee. “We have zero control on who comes into our facilities, how long they will stay there, what their health issues might be, mental or physical, and so for us, this has been a long time coming.”
However, detractors of the bills including Courtney Baxter, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 12th judicial circuit, which includes Henry, Oldham, and Tremble Counties, believe the bill would put a strain on a system already under-resourced, especially in multiple-county jurisdictions like hers, she told the Senate subcommittee.
“The 180-day requirement from arraignment to trial in the most serious cases is virtually impossible to meet,” noted Baxter, saying those cases require extensive pretrial prep and motion practice by both prosecutors and defense counsel.
She said those cases generally involve expert testimony from witnesses and that their personal schedules could interfere with the courts. Then there is the backlog of cases brought on by the pandemic to think about as well, said Baxter.
“As it stands now, we are scheduling cases for trial in the fall of 2023. Our trial calendar is full for 2022 due to the COVID backlog,” she said before adding, “The bill provides priority for in-custody defendants, which will result in out-of-custody defendant’s cases being pushed to the back of the line, resulting in a delay for victims who have a right to a speedy resolution of their cases.”
Baxter said there had to be a balancing act of equities, and while she did note the bill takes into consideration delays caused by testing performed by the state’s crime lab, she pointed out how that stipulation expires after 2026.
“Four short years is not enough time to remedy the issues with the lab, that has been woefully underfunded as long as I’ve been a prosecutor and before then,” she said. “Until the lab is fully funded to address these issues, these problems will continue to delay the justice system.”
The bill has to be passed by both the Senate and House before it can be signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear.
