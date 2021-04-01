Bike race coming to Corbin April 10

CORBIN - A brand new off-road racing event is coming to the Corbin area, as the Laurel Lake Baptist Camp will play host to the first-ever Red Boone bike race on Saturday, April 10.
“We’re super excited to be hosting the event,” commented Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, who added that the city’s tourism commission was helping to promote and advertise for the event, as well as welcome participants with goodie bags.
“What’s unique about Red Boone is that they have different categories that are different from other races,” she added.
The Red Boone Race will feature two five-lap races around a 3.5 mile track located at the Baptist Camp. The first race will begin that morning at 9 a.m., with the second race starting at noon.
The Red Boone Ride is open to riders of all skill levels, with participants able to compete in either of the two races in one of the following categories: open men, open women, single speed, 48+, 60+, and youth and first time riders.
There is also a category called the Big Boone that will see competitors race in both separates races. The winner of the Big Boone category will be the rider with the lowest cumulative points at the end of the second race.
“So if you finish first in the first race, you’d have one point. And then if you finished second in the second race, you’d have two points, for a total of three points,” explained Keith Cottongim of Boondoggle Events, the company that owns and is responsible for the Red Boone ride.
Cottongim, a bike racing enthusiast, said he needed a place to host the Red Boone ride after plans for hosting the race at a previous spot fell through. Josh Lester, a friend of Cottongim, who is also a staff member at the Baptist Camp, suggested the Red Boone Race take place on one of the camp’s trails.
“He built some trails around there,” Cottongim said on Lester, adding that Lester was also a skilled woodworker and that he would be crafting awards for the winners of each category.
The partnership between Boondoggle Events and the Baptist Camp goes even further, with Cottongim saying now that all of the expenses for the event have been covered, all remaining and future proceeds raised by the race will be donated to the Baptist Camp.
“Basically it’s a fundraiser for them now,” he said. “Everybody who enters now, their registration fee goes straight to the Baptist Camp.”
As of Tuesday morning, 44 riders have registered for the inaugural Red Boone Race, with the majority of the participants coming from out of state.
With the success of last year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, the continued success of events such as the Moonbow Ultra, and now the Red Boone Ride, Kriebel says Corbin is starting to become a destination for outdoor sports enthusiasts.
“On the tourism side, we’re stoked to host the Red Boone Ride,” Kriebel said. “It’ll help bring people from out of town and will help hotels, the restaurants, and the city. We’re even more excited because it’s the first race of its kind for Corbin.”
This year’s Red Boone Ride will feature Mountain Bike National Champion Brian Schworm, who placed 8th in the world championship in 2019.
Both Kriebel and Cottongim said they were optimistic that the Red Boone Ride could become an annual event in the Corbin community. Cottongim, who hosts races in several towns across the region, says his goal are for events to be built around the races each year with vendors, music and food.
The Red Boone Ride will follow COVID guidelines with each of the volunteers wearing face coverings while working the start/finish lines, during signups, and at aid stations. Registration will be spaced six feet apart and only one person will be able to approach the check-in station at a time. Racers are encouraged to take advantage of the option of picking-up their registration the night before.
A link to register for the race can be found on the Facebook even page created by Corbin Tourism. Registration is open until Thursday, April 8, costs $35, and is open to everyone.
