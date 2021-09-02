WILLIAMSBURG - The Butcher’s Pub in downtown Williamsburg is teaming up with the Whitley County Motorcycle Group to host the second-ever Bike Night in the Burg event for charity this Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Bike Night in the Burg will benefit the families of the 13 fallen soldiers killed on Aug. 26 during an attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Jay Fryman with the Whitley County Motorcycle Group.
Fryman said the Whitley County Motorcycle Group hosted a similar event in early August, where money was raised to help a local woman facing cancer pay her medical bills.
“That was the very first bike night in Williamsburg’s history, and the very first Bike Night in the Burg,” explained Fryman. “It went pretty well actually. We got a bigger turnout than we originally expected just by word of mouth. So throughout the night, we had 60-65 bikes.”
This Saturday’s event will work similar to the first Bike Night in the Burg, with riders encouraged to participate in the event’s bike show competition. Fryman said the bike show would be open to all custom bikes and that he had procured the help from local motorcycle shop owners to help judge the event.
The fee to enter the bike show competition is $10. The first place finisher will receive $75. The second place finisher will receive $50, while the third place finisher receives $25.
A flyer for the event also claims Saturday is “Ladies Night” at the Butcher’s Pub, and promotes a 50/50 raffle, which Fryman says is popular amongst motorcycle club charity events. The 50/50 raffle sees participants buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a pool of money.
“You get a length of tickets as long as your arm for $5,” explained Fryman on the 50/50 raffle. “It’s sort of unique how we do it.”
At the end of the night, Fryman says winning raffle ticket will be selected. The winner will then split the money raised thought the raffle 50/50 with the event’s charity of choice, thus giving the raffle its name.
The event will also feature a corn hole tournament, giveaways, drink specials, food specials, and live music for entertainment. Fryman and his group will also be selling merchandise, specifically Whitley County Motorcycle Group patches and T-shirts commemorating the fallen soldiers killed in the Kabul airport attack. Patches will cost $10, T-shirts will cost $20.
Fryman said merchandise from Backroads of Appalachia, a group he credits with organizing and helping promote motorcycle rides in southeast Kentucky, would also be sold during the event. All proceeds from selling merchandise will go towards the charity.
Fryman said he was motivated to contact the Butcher’s Pub with the idea of a bike night due to the lack of similar events for bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts in the area. Once the details were ironed out, Fryman says adding a charitable component to the events just made sense.
“The basis of the Whitley County Motorcycle Group is charity events,” noted Fryman, before adding, “Motorcycle riders, bikers, do a lot of charity. I’d say the only groups that do more charity than motorcycle riders are veterans groups, and most of us in the group are veterans. So we do that, as well.”
Fryman said there had been a recent rise in the number of bikers in the local area, crediting the area’s winding roadways and trails like the Copperhead Trail and The Dragon Slayer. He said southeast Kentucky was quickly becoming the number three destination for motorcycle riders in the United States.
Fryman said he appreciated Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and the city for allowing event organizers to close part of South 4th Street for motorcycle parking during the event, which he said is open for everyone to come out and enjoy.
For more information on this Saturday’s event, check out the Whitley County Motorcycle Group’s page on Facebook.
