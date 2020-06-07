CORBIN — It’s June — the time in which Moonbow Nights usually return to downtown Corbin. And while June will come and go without the popular free music series, Downtown Manager Aaron Sturgill said the city is doing all they can to ensure that they are able to have the event, giving the community something great to attend, when we are all able to attend it safely.
Following state mandates Sturgill is hoping to have the event on Saturday, August 1.
“The idea right now is to combine all of the acts that would have been scheduled originally on June 6 and August 1 into this one day increasing the time frame of the event which will be scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day,” said Sturgill. “Since it is a bigger event, if all is able to operate as normal, I'd like to open it up to more vendors than we would normally have as well.”
If regulations are still in place, the setup might look a little different and may also be in a different location to accommodate a larger crowd being spaced out some, according to Sturgill. Those decisions will be solidified over the coming months as officials learn more.
“I have to do some research as to see what we can do about electrical hookups, but I am thinking about relocating it to Depot Street just to spread out more and maybe be able to house some additional vendors,” said Sturgill. “If not there, then perhaps closing off part of Main Street.”
Downtown Corbin at the present time is doing its best to move forward as if nothing is holding them back.
“We have a city that really rallies behind giving its community great events and opportunities in downtown Corbin to help provide them with things to do while also drawing people in to our amazing businesses,” added Sturgill. “That remains more important than ever. As we approach these dates, some may or may not be changed, as we have had a few be cancelled or postponed already.”
Sturgill encourages community members to follow the Downtown Corbin page on Facebook for announcements regarding events.
At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sturgill was very concerned for the downtown businesses.
“In some ways, however, I feel like it has strengthened us,” he said. “Many businesses, especially the restaurants, adapted to changes quickly. The city united in an idea to assist them with keeping tax money for their business. Many retail stores were doing online and over the phone sales for as long as they were able.”
Customers of all ages adapted too. Sturgill admits this hasn’t been easy for anyone.
“The resolve and the speed to adapt and push through this difficult time has exemplified gives me pride in our city, in the businesses, the citizens, and the city government,” said Sturgill.
Keeping the momentum going with downtown is more important than ever for the city.
A team in city hall and a team of entrepreneurs have invested a lot into downtown and desire to continue growing it, and those entrepreneurs need a united and budding community now more than ever to help them recoup from any losses they may have sustained during business closures.
“We have a special thing in downtown Corbin that a lot of small towns in eastern Kentucky would love to have and that we are lucky and blessed to have. We are going to continue to do our best to see that it thrives,” Sturgill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.