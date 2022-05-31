CORBIN — In an effort to make the community more bike-friendly, several bicycle racks have been installed in downtown Corbin, designed and built by some local students.
A group of welding students from the Corbin Area Technology Center were recently asked to participate in a project that would allow them to put their skills to the test by creating bicycle racks to be installed in downtown Corbin for residents to use.
Students from the Corbin Area Technology Center created the bike racks for the City of Corbin as part of a joint effort between the city, Corbin Tourism, the Whitley County Health Department and the Cumberland Valley Area Development District.
Adam Hoskins, welding instructor at the Corbin Area Technology Center, said that he was contacted by Kathy Lay, health instructor at the WCHD, in March to ask about his welding students participating in the project. To get started, students did their own research and then submitted drawings of different bike racks and those were voted on together as a class, accounting for aesthetics, timeframe and skill set level.
Once it was narrowed down to one rack design, a blueprint with dimensions and a material list was created and quoted, then submitted to the health department and the City of Corbin for approval. Hoskins then assigned a task for each group/individual in order to complete the project. Hoskins said it took students six weeks to complete the project from start to finish.
On Wednesday, the seven bike racks were finally installed at various locations around downtown Corbin by the Public Works Department and community members are now encouraged to begin putting them to use.
Hoskins said he was glad his students were able to get some hands-on experience and to see his students carry on this project from start to finish.
“Obviously the welding classes are electives, which means the students who take the class want to learn this trade,” Hoskins said. “This is a huge part of our welding program being so successful and it makes my job so enjoyable to use a hands-on approach to expand their knowledge of the core subjects like math and science. The students were very excited to create a ‘real world’ project using the trade skills that they have been honing from 2-24 weeks.
“Often it is quite the task to juggle beginning students with advanced students, but projects like this makes this possible and you really see the advanced students stepping up to meet expectations of the instructor as well as teaching new students the importance of the measure twice and cut once approach. The students had a lot of pride while making these, knowing that the bike racks were going to be placed around the town in areas that they could tell someone, ‘I built those in my welding class.’”
