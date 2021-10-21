Beshear gives over $100,000 to resurface Knox County roads

BARBOURVILLE - Gov. Andy Beshear took advantage of his trip to Barbourville Tuesday by not only presenting a $10 million check for a renovation project at the Knox County Career and Technical Center, but also presenting a check of $108,100 to Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell for nearly two-miles of road resurfacing projects throughout the county.
“We figured if we came, we ought to bring at least two checks,” Gov. Beshear joked. “These projects will ensure folks in Knox County will have a smoother, safer drive as they travel to and from work, school, houses of worship and much more.”
The roads being surfaced through the use of the money presented Tuesday include a portion of Horn Branch Road and the entire stretch of Bramblewood Drive and East Wyrick Steet.
“My office has worked closely with the governor and his office staff to ensure Knox County has safe and accessible roads and facilities,” noted Judge Mitchell.
Mitchell thanked the Governor for his help in the Knox County Fiscal Court procuring a $34,500 Homeland Security Grant and for his recent allocation of discretionary funds for Knox County’s roadways.
To date, the Beshear administration has awarded $33,529,425 million in discretionary awards through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to primarily address locally identified roadway improvements and support economic development opportunities.
“The Transportation Cabinet’s mission isn’t limited to interstates and parkways,” said Gov. Beshear. “Improving the condition of local roads and streets Kentuckians rely on is the right thing to do to keep them safely connected to the places that matter most for families, emergency services and businesses.”
