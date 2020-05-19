Beshear announces 'contact tracing' to help track virus spread

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky will be implementing "contact tracing" as a way to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Contact tracing, an electronic method of tracking the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky, works by having a healthcare worker contact an individual who has tested positive for the virus.
The information related to the positive case will be confirmed during the contact and the individual will be guided through the process of retracing their steps before being asked to self-isolate. The individual will receive an email with helpful information about the virus. That person will be contacted daily to discuss any new symptoms or concerns. Once the person has recovered, the case is closed.
While the person is recovering, another healthcare official will contact those who may have been in contact with the patient. During the contact, the healthcare worker will confirm demographic information and ask if the person has been experiencing any symptoms. The contacts will continue daily until the isolation period has ended. The person who may have been in contact with the virus will receive a return to work email after the isolation period has ended.
Contact tracing will be performed in a confidential manner, said Beshear.
Mark Carter, a member of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, has been hired on to oversee the contact tracing process. The tracing is expected to last for seven months as it is being funded through the CARES Act, a federal relief program, and seven months is the period in which that money can be used.
"Contact tracing is not new, it was used to help eradicate smallpox and is commonly used today to contain tuberculosis and other infections. It makes sense to use the same tools and technology to contain COVID-19," Carter said in a press release. "Kentucky residents will be contacted if they have been exposed to an individual testing positive for COVID-19, to give instructions on how to self-quarantine and help reduce the spread to other individuals."
Beshear urges Kentuckians to "answer the call" both metaphorically and literally. During his daily update, Beshear said, "[Contact tracing is] our obligation to protect one another." Individuals should answer the call to protect their neighbors, but also actually answer the call if someone is contacted by a healthcare worker.
Beshear said the contact tracing will work alongside "robust testing" to ensure a safe reopening of the state.
The contact tracing system is expected to create about 700 jobs throughout the state of Kentucky. The system, in conjunction with testing, will cost over $100 million, but is being paid for through the CARES Act, a federal relief program.
"We finally have robust testing," said Beshear. Locations across the state are now offering COVID-19 tests for anyone who wishes to take one. Beshear said testing is important, even for individuals who may be healthy, to track the asymptomatic spread of the virus.
No new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Knox, Laurel or Whitley counties during Beshear's daily update. The number of cases statewide was reported at 7,935. Of those cases, 52 were probable cases while the others were lab confirmed.
Approximately 145,238 tests have been administered statewide and 2,785 individuals were reported to have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Department for Public Health addressed the Pediatric Multisymptom Inflammatory Syndrome affecting children that may be related to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Governor's Office, "About a month after a coronavirus infection, children and teenagers with PMIS develop fever accompanied by abdominal pain and, often, swollen hands, feet and lymph nodes."
Stack said, "Overwhelmingly the children seem to do well [with COVID-19]," and only some of the children who had the coronavirus later develop the syndrome.
Four cases of the inflammatory syndrome have been reported in Kentucky.
Throughout the next week, businesses across the state are expected to reopen including retail on Wednesday, restaurants on Friday and places of worship over the weekend.
Beshear said that individuals should be "Healthy at Work" to ensure a safe reopen of the state.
