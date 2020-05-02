Beshear announces 177 new COVID-19 cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT — On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, along with eight new deaths.
The 177 new cases brings the state’s total to 4,879 which include one probable case. The Bluegrass State has now seen 248 Kentuckians pass away as a result of the coronavirus.
Those who passed away Friday include a 90-year-old female in Graves County, an 86-year-old female in Marshall County, an 80-year-old female in Butler County, an 93-year-old male in Carlisle County, an 81-year-old female in Jefferson County, a 42-year-old male in Jefferson, a 67-year-old female in Jackson, and a 58-year-old female in Adair County who the Governor announced was the state’s second staff member from a long-term care facility to pass away from the coronavirus.
Kentucky’s senior living facilities continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus. As of Friday, across 76 of Kentucky’s senior living facilities, 752 residents and 311 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 128 deaths in the aforementioned facilities, with two of those deaths being staff members.
“In everything we do, we have to make sure that we do everything we can to keep this virus from getting in these facilities,” said Gov. Beshear.
Beshear also announced that as of Friday, 1,752 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19. 1,411 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due to the virus, with 334 still hospitalized. There have been 652 Kentuckians admitted into intensive care, 178 of which are still admitted.
According to Gov. Beshear, 57,648 tests have been conducted across Kentucky. 5,128 tests have been done at Kentucky’s various Kroger testing sites this week alone.
“That shows how significantly we are ramping up our capacity,” commented Beshear.
The Governor also briefly mentioned that testing locations are having issues with folks scheduling appointments, and not showing up.
Beshear said between the four Kroger testing locations in Bowling Green, Louisville, Lexington, and Owensboro, nearly 400 people failed to show up for their appointment.
“We were able to fill some of those,” he said. “But remember, there is not enough testing nationwide. We are ramping up ours to get to a place it needs to, but every test is so important. It can teach us so much, and it can make sure that you are safe and healthy. So, let’s make sure when we sign up, we go through, and we use that test.”
Governor Beshear also provided a brief Healthy at Work update, announcing that the state would have specific guidance on its website Monday for those businesses and industries permitted to open May 11.
“I know that state-to-state it is a little bit different, but everybody is taking a gradual, phased in approach and part of that is based on how they’ve seen the spread, and how they assess the risks,” explained Gov. Beshear.
Gov. Beshear admitted that there are some businesses and industries not included in Kentucky’s first phase that are included in the first phases of other states’ plans.
“But it’s our job through Public Health, through the Governor’s office, through the Cabinet for Family Health and Services to make the best decisions that we can,” he said. “We’re starting to see some numbers from Georgia that may suggest that their decisions were wrong. We don’t know yet until we see them,” he continued. “But a thousand new cases over night, I certainly want to see where that’s going to go, and what that means, and we can compare that to decisions that they make. We don’t want to be the first to this, we want to be the smartest, and the best.”
Beshear said he hoped that phase two of the state’s Health at Work Plan would begin in June.
Gov. Beshear announced that on Friday afternoon the state had released a request for a proposal for assistance in creating a level of contact tracing to be used in the future.
“It’s going to be about 500 people that can help us in contact tracing, and can assist our local health departments that do a great job, but asset them virtually,” explained the Governor. “This is something we have to do in this method, because this is a seven month plan, it’s not permeant hires, and we want to be able to make sure that we can ship resources to a place that has an outbreak.”
Gov. Beshear said he hoped that proposals would be returned from Kentuckians all over the state.
“We’ve got different areas in our state. We want to make sure people are talking to people that sound like them, and understand them,” said Beshear. “So, it’s going to be a work in progress, but this is the way, getting this out, getting the responses back, choosing a good partner, that we’re going to be ready for our tracing in time to make sure we can truly be healthy at work.”
Gov. Beshear also announced that there would be no daily briefing on Saturday, May 2.
