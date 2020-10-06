BEREA, Ky. — Berea College’s nursing program has been ranked No. 8 out of 731 schools offering nursing programs in the Southeast U.S. for 2020. Nursing Process, a national organization that provides nursing students with education and career information to help them make better choices, conducted the ranking of programs that offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees.
To determine the best BSN programs in the Southeast, Nursing Process reviewed four key factors: NCLEX-RN pass rates for the past four years, academic quality, the nursing school’s reputation and affordability. Nursing Process is not affiliated with any college or university to ensure the information they provide is completely unbiased, accurate and backed by extensive research.
"We are honored to receive this recognition and be among such an elite group of nursing programs educating the nursing workforce of tomorrow," said Monica Kennison, Chair of the Berea College nursing program.
Berea College’s Nursing Department is the oldest college-affiliated program west of the Alleghenies. In keeping with the College’s aims and commitments, the mission of the nursing program is to prepare students with great promise and limited economic resources for the practice of professional nursing in a variety of healthcare settings and to provide a foundation for graduate study in nursing. Berea’s baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and is also approved by the Kentucky Board of Nursing.
Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service. The College admits only academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 40 states and 70 countries. Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of eight federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, housing and meals. The College’s motto, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive Christian character. www.berea.edu
