“From Black Star to Corbin, to SoFi Stadium,” that’s how Greg and Mickey Taylor describe their family’s journey as their youngest son, Trent Taylor, prepares to suit up with his Cincinnati Bengal teammates to take on the Los Angeles Rams in this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
“I want everybody to know this journey started in Black Star, Kentucky,” Greg said on the unincorporated coal mining community in Harlan County where his parents are from. He credits his late father and his brother Roy Taylor for Trent’s personality, demeanor and temperament. They've carried the 5-foot 8-inch, 180-pound wide receiver far, now on the precipice of his second Super Bowl, although he was injured and unable to participate in his first appearance.
But before the injuries, surgeries, self-administered IVs and second chances at football immortality, there were fundamentals, which Mickey says Trent learned in Corbin.
“He started his football in Corbin, playing flag football at the rec. center,” she said. Born in Cookeville, Tennessee, Trent and his family moved to Corbin when he was around 2 years old. They eventually moved from Corbin after Trent’s second-grade year, leaving him just enough time to claim a championship or two.
“Not to be braggadocios, but he was undefeated in his first and second-grade years,” Greg said, drawing a laugh from his wife. “Shout out to the Vikings team, 2001 and 2002. The Corbin flag football Vikings!”
Both Greg and Mickey say Trent has showcased exceptional hand-eye coordination and body control since he was young. Greg says he inherited it from Mickey, who was a gymnast and softball player in high school. Greg, a star for the early 80’s Corbin Redhound football teams and who played college at Western Kentucky University, recalls playing catch with Trent as a toddler.
“My dad and I, we would just toss him a ball when he was like 2 years old. You could see his hands and eyes go right to the ball,” remembers Greg. “We’d throw it in the air and he could track the ball. I mean, that’s why he’s a punt returner in the NFL.”
Trent would go on to star as a wide receiver for Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. Mickey and Greg say Trent played several sports while at Evangel, but remember his first game starting at wide receiver as a real eye-opener. Greg says Trent and the Eagles were pitted against the 25th-ranked team in the country at the time, but that the sophomore managed to haul in 11 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
“He made two diving one-handed catches, a couple of sliding catches,” Greg said. “The head coach Phillip Deas and I, we looked at each other throughout the game and we just started laughing.”
Despite winning multiple state championships and putting up 1,650 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year at Evangel, Mickey and Greg say Trent only received one offer to play football at the college level.
“When you’re 5’8” 165 pounds in high school, not a lot of people are looking for that,” Greg said. But Trent set precedence for his career, taking advantage of his one opportunity and finishing his career at Louisiana Tech as its leader in receptions (327), second in receiving yards (4,179) and second in receiving touchdowns (32).
Trent’s stellar collegiate career capped by a head-turning senior season led to him being selected in the fifth round (177th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He would contribute to the 49ers rebuild his first two seasons in the Bay, but an injury followed by complications would cost him the entire 2019 season and a chance to play in that season’s Super Bowl.
“It felt a little bit like torture at that moment,” Mickey said, remembering back to that season. She also recalls a night following the second of Trent’s five surgeries keeping him from playing that year. Mickey said Trent had developed an infection and had been sent home with a PICC line inserted and instructions to administer an IV every few hours. She said he called her worried.
“And I’m like, ‘They sent you home by yourself?! You can’t even pick up your dirty clothes and they want you to handle putting in an IV,’” she recalls telling him, as Greg laughs in the background after egging her on to tell the story. “I got on a plane the next morning,” Mickey added.
While it ended after the 2020 season, Greg remembers Trent’s time with the 49ers as a good one. He said the organization was very hospitable toward the Taylor family during Trent’s injury, helping cover travel expenses and other costs.
Trent’s hard work and perseverance helped him return from his injury and see him sign with Cincinnati during the previous offseason. He was placed on the team’s practice squad before being called up to handle punt return duties and help out on offense. Trent would do even more than that, contributing throughout the Bengals playoff run and catching a two-point conversion during their comeback, overtime victory against the favored Kansas City Chiefs during last Sunday’s AFC Championship.
“I told him he had just performed Galatians 6:9,” Greg said on his and Trent’s post-game conversation on the sideline of Arrowhead Stadium. “That verse is: Don’t grow weary in well-doing or do cease, and you shall reap a harvest if you don’t give up,” noted Greg. “You just keep doing what is right and at some point in time something good is going to happen to you,” he added. “I said, ‘You’re living the moment right now. Enjoy it, buddy.’”
Mickey and Greg say they are planning to make the trip to SoFi Stadium this Sunday to watch Trent in the Super Bowl. And while both are excited, Greg said figuring out the traveling, lodging and ticket logistics kept them from getting too nervous before the big game.
“[There’s] places to stay, tickets, expenses, who’s going, who wants tickets and how you divvy-up all that,” Greg said on planning the trip. And while to some that may sound like a chore, Greg and Mickey are grateful for the support Trent continuously receives both in person and from afar.
“We’re just grateful for all of the—” Mickey said, pausing to compose herself, “All of the support and excitement. Everyone around Corbin. Why am I tearing up?” she asked, laughing.
“Because we’re thankful,” answered Greg.
“We are thankful,” Mickey responded. “They make it really special for us. Everyone gets so excited for us and what we’re doing. We are just so grateful for the whole community that’s just supporting Trent and all of us.”
