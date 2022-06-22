tt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bellarmine University has announced its dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Ky., preparing students for lives of leadership and service to others. Bellarmine offers more than 60 majors, as well as graduate and doctoral degrees. The Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report rank Bellarmine among the nation's best colleges. For more information, visit http://www.bellarmine.edu.

Local students named on the list:

Kaitlyn Lunsford, Sophomore, Psychology, Corbin High School

Taryn Rollins, Senior, Political Science, South Laurel High School

Sadie Durant, Junior, Nursing, South Laurel High School

