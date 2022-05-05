Corbin Public Library and patrons celebrated May 4th with Star Wars themed activities and screenings of the original trilogy. May the fourth is often a day used to enjoy the Star Wars franchise because of the phrase "May the force be with you". | Photos contributed
featured
Being one with the 'fourth'
