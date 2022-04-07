Beekeeping school event at Whitley Extension Office set for April 16

WILLIAMSBURG — For those interested in getting started in beekeeping or experienced beekeepers looking to learn more, the Whitley County Extension Office has an event for you.
The Southeastern Kentucky Beekeeping School event is coming to the Whitley County Extension Office in Williamsburg on Saturday, April 16 and those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register as soon as possible.
The Southeastern Kentucky Beekeeping is an event sponsored by the Whitley County Extension Office, Whitley County Beekeepers, McCreary County Extension Office, Big South Fork Beekeepers and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. The event meant to help both new and experienced beekeepers in their craft with a full day of educational classes planned, as well as some guest speakers and opportunities for beekeepers to fellowship with one another.
“Bees and other pollinators are key for our survival on the planet,” Whitley County Beekeepers member Veronica Carmical said. “Everything we can do to make them as healthy and plentiful as possible only benefits each and every one of us. Providing awareness and education is our primary goal.”
Carmical said this event would be excellent for anyone who is interesting in hearing from some experts in beekeeping, as well as those who are just looking to get started in beekeeping.
The event will offer classes for beginners or aspiring beekeepers, as well as advanced topics for more experienced beekeepers, including live demonstrations and guest speakers.
Georgia Master Beekeeper Julia Mahood will be the keynote speaker at the event and will have several presentations on things like mating biology and drone congregation areas. Kentucky State Apiarist Dr. Tammy Horn Potter will also be doing hands-on in-hive demonstrations on best inspection practices and varroa sampling methods during the event.
The event will also include vendors, several raffles and giveaways, including raffling off a full-sized hive for $10 a ticket and a silent auction that will include two full-sized hives. All those who have pre-registered for the event will also be entered into a drawing for a smoker.
Pre-registration for the event is recommended, as lunch will be provided during the event and pre-registration cost is $25 for adults while day-of registration is $30. There is also a discount for couples who pre-register at $35 while day-of registration is $40. The registration fee for children ages 17 and under is $7.50.
The Southeastern Kentucky Beekeeper School will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitley County Extension Office, located at 4275 U.S. 25W North in Williamsburg.
To register for the event, visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southeastern-kentucky-beekeeping-school-tickets-292504347377 or pick up a paper application at the Whitley County Extension Office or visit their Facebook page to find a mail-in registration form. For more information, call the Whitley County Extension Office at 606-549-1430 or send questions via Facebook messenger.
