Beds were delivered Saturday to 30 local children as the B Squad completed another year of the project, Gutsy Gunners Sweet Dreams. B Squad founder Shannon Barman said it would not have been possible without the help of the University of the Cumberlands Mountain Outreach Program, Rocky Brown and David Bowman. Jones Plastic and Engineering in Williamsburg also made a significant donation to see that children could have beds made for them throughout the year and not just at Christmas. | Photos contributed
Beds delivered to local children as part of B Squad project
