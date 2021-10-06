During the first Barbourville Woman’s Study Club meeting of the year on September 16, several Club members officially held a ribbon cutting for the Umbrella Alley, (Cole’s Court). Club members are proud to say they helped to purchase umbrellas and paint murals on the downtown buildings. The Club would also like to extend a special thank you to Club Vice President and Tourism Director Marcia Dixon.
Barbourville Woman's Study Club celebrate Umbrella Alley contributions
