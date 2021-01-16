The Barbourville Woman’s Club prides itself in giving to various needs in the community. In normal times, the group donates monthly to the KCEOC Homeless Shelter. Recently the Club donated items like towels, sheets, pillows, personal hygiene items, cleaners, and more to the Shelter along with their well wishes. Club President Claudia Gibson Greenwood delivered items. | Photo contributed
Barbourville Woman's Club donates to homeless shelter
