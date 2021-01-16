<span>Barbourville</span> Woman's Club donates to homeless shelter

The Barbourville Woman’s Club prides itself in giving to various needs in the community. In normal times, the group donates monthly to the KCEOC Homeless Shelter. Recently the Club donated items like towels, sheets, pillows, personal hygiene items, cleaners, and more to the Shelter along with their well wishes. Club President Claudia Gibson Greenwood delivered items. | Photo contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you