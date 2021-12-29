Barbourville Woman's Club celebrates busy Christmas season

After having a very active week before with Christmas festivities, the Barbourville Woman’s Club took a little time to enjoy a Christmas dinner prepared by hostesses Mary Beth Jewell, Betty Cole, Dianna Adams, and Bettie Hauser. The group met at 101 North Main and shared a gift exchange after the business meeting and food. Ladies had worked hard preparing for the “Deck the Hall Y’all” Wreath-Making Workshop and assisting with the Barbourville decorations. Also enjoyed had been ice skating, carriage rides, the tree lighting ceremony, a craft fair, train rides, an art show and more. Candy Land in Barbourville was almost like a fairy tale. | Photo contributed

