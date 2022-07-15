LAUREL COUNTY — A Barbourville woman is facing drug-related charges in Laurel County.
According to a release on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Facebook page, 24-year-old Bridget R. Crabtree was arrested on Wednesday morning in London around 11:36 a.m. on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.
The arresting officers were Laurel Sheriff's Court Security Officer Stephen Walker and Sergeant Paige VanHook, who also served Crabtree with three Whitley district and circuit court bench warrants of arrest.
At press time, Crabtree remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.