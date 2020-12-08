A handful of residents and Knox County officials braved the cold and rain Friday night to take part in the city of Barbourville’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The annual event was held in honor of Charley Green Dixon Jr. and was kicked off by Claudia Greenwood, the Chair of Knox County UNITE. An opening prayer and poem was read by the Rev. Leonard Lester, pastor of Advent Christian Church, followed by Ben Mills reading the story of the Christmas Tree. Kim Smith, a teacher at Barbourville City School, performed the carol “Mary Did You Know” and led the small group in singing “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Callie Dixon read the Christmas story from the Bible and assisted with the lighting of the tree. The event ended with all of those in attendance singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” together. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Barbourville welcomes Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
