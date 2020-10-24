BARBOURVILLE - The Barbourville City Council approved trick-or-treating times for the city during its monthly meeting.
Barbourville's trick-or-treating times will be from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. during Halloween. However, the spooky holiday will look a little different, as Mayor David Thompson said that after speaking with other city and county officials, as well as members of UNITE, the city will not be hosting its annual Fright Night event which takes place on Barbourville's court square.
Another change this year is the cancellation of candy being passed out at Thompson Park. Thompson said that on a typical year, several cars are lined up at the park passing out candy to trick or treaters.
"Several hundred go from the square to over there, but that's closed also," he noted. "Between bringing all the people that would come in there and out, and the campers that are there, we're not going to that."
Thompson said that those Barbourville residents who wish to participate in trick or treating this year are encouraged to leave their porch lights on indicating that it's ok for trick or treaters to stop by. Those wishing not to participate should leave their porch lights off on Halloween night, noted the Mayor.
Thompson did add that Barbourville's trick or treating would depend on any future guidelines handed down from the Governor's office.
Thompson also updated the council on several grants the city has applied for to help fund projects the city hopes to begin. One of which would bring four new sirens to Barbourville and surrounding areas that would add to the existing siren and fire whistle already installed in the city.
The total cost of the project is $105,680 if the Homeland Security Grant is awarded to the city. The four possible locations of the sirens would be placed near the Hedrick community, near Apple Grove, the Smokey community, and near Knox Central High School.
Thompson also announced that the city had applied for a grant through the Department of Local Governments that would see a new water feature and an expanded area meant for lounge chairs brought to the splash pad located at Thompson Park.
If approved, the approximate $55,000 project would see 30-40 lounge chairs and would double the size of the exiting splash pad area, said Thompson.
The city also applied for a USDA grant that could help reduce the cost of purchasing two new Dodge Durango SUVs for the city's police department. The total cost of the project would be $67,138, and the grant would give the city $50,000 towards that, if approved.
"So ultimately we end up with two four-wheel drive, new vehicles for about $17,000 for the police department," explained Thompson.
The city also applied and was awarded $222,838 from the CARES Act. Thompson said the funds were used for first-responders salaries, video-conferencing equipment, and telework equipment.
Thompson also announced that work on bringing a drive-in movie theater had begun where the city's waterpark is located.
"It'll be a smaller drive-in theatre," he said, later noting that he hoped around 200 vehicles would be able to fit during shows.
Thompson said different movies would be shown and that the drive-in would be family oriented. The area will also be multi-purpose and could host other events as well. The next step for the project is the creation of a committee who will oversee the project, noted Thompson.
In other city business:
- The council approved a recommendation by Josh Callihan, the General Manager of the Barbourville Utility Commission for Tim Davis to be reappointed to the utility commission.
Davis' current term expires on Nov. 1. His new term is a three-year term and will expire on Nov. 1, 2023.
- The council approved awarding the bid for the city's telecom franchise agreement to Windstream. The second reading of the ordinance establishing the telecommunications franchise for bid was approved last month. The bid will be for a 10-year duration.
