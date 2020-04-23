BARBOURVILLE — On April 6, Knox County Health Department reported the county's first confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Later that day the Barbourville Police Department sent out a press release stating a Barbourville Police officer had contracted COVID-19. The press release stated that the officer’s last shift was March 30, and at that time, the Knox County Health Department was working on tracing and contacting individuals who had close contact with the officer.
The officer has since recovered and all the close contacts completed their self quarantines.
Barbourville Mayor David Thompson, along with five other Barbourville Police officers, were some of those individuals.
Thompson said that as the mayor, he and city police officers have a close working relationship.
“I’m with officers all the time,” he said. “I generally know where they’re at, they know where I’m at. We work together kind of generally as a team on everything in town.”
Thompson was out walking his dog on the night of March 30, that’s when he said he came into contact with the officer.
“I was actually up around town the night the officer was there, for a little over an hour,” explained Thompson. “I was walking my dog, I went in and he was in here doing paperwork. I sat down and watched TV for a few minutes and just discussed things with him for a few minutes. The officers were in and out that were on the same shift, and they did a shift change.”
Thompson said that on that night the officer didn’t look to be showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.
“He seemed fine, I never noticed anything, and then the following morning, he was really feeling sick and really rough with it,” Thompson said.
The Barbourville Police officer told the Times-Tribune that when he first started feeling bad, it felt like he had allergies.
“I suffer from allergies,” he said, while asking for anonymity. “It was hard to determine what it was at first.”
The officer says that what he thought was his allergies began to worsen and that he soon began to develop a cough. Then, his cough progressively got worse, and that’s when he says he began noticing a shortness of breath.
“I was like, ‘you know, maybe this is not just allergies.’ So, I scheduled an appointment, went to the doctor, they tested me. They told me it’s possibly allergies, but not 100 percent sure, quarantine, go home,” he explained.
“So, we were all concerned for several days. We knew that he had been tested, but we didn’t know anything else,” said Thompson.
The officer says that it took around five to six days for the health department to call and confirm his test results. Those five to six days are when he says he felt the worst.
“The shortness of breath got progressively worse. I could feel mucus in my lungs. You could feel it rattle around. The only way I could get relief was to take a shower before I went to bed, and when I woke up,” the officer said.
“It got to a point within a three- to four-day span where I would walk to the bedroom to go to bed, and I would have to lean my back up against the bed frame on the wall to get any kind of relief, and take short breaths,” he continued. “I’m not one to freak out, but there was times where I was really struggling to breathe. It was mainly at night.”
The officer says that because new policies were put into place at the Barbourville Police Department, Barbourville’s Police Chief had his officers checking their temperatures routinely. The officer says that before he was diagnosed, and all throughout quarantine, he never had a temperature.
“I only had the cough, and I had the shortness of breath, along with what felt like an upper-respiratory infection. Those were my only symptoms,” he explained. “I never had a temperature before I got tested until now.”
About a week after the officer was tested, Thompson says the local health department contacted him and confirmed that the officer did in fact, test positive for COVID-19.
“We got a call from the health department saying we needed to get everybody together that was around the police officer that evening,” explained Thompson. “We actually rewound the tape of the backroom, I happened to be one of the ones that sat back there for about a half an hour with him.”
“At that point, I was quarantined along with the five other police officers,” continued Thompson. “We were quarantined, some not as long as other ones. All of us that were around him the 29th and the 30th, that night, were quarantined for seven days.”
The officer told the Times-Tribune that before he was contacted by the health department with his confirmed test results, he was about 80 percent sure he had the coronavirus. However, when he received the news, he said he was still shocked.
“In that moment, I was shocked. I was worried about the people that I was around, including my family. Luckily, through the whole process no one in my family I was around had it, and no one I work with tested positive. So that was a little relief there.”
The officer says that the health department recommended that he continue to quarantine, get lots of rest, drink lots of fluids, and continue to monitor his symptoms.
The health department also contacted Thompson and the other officers daily during their quarantine to check in on how they were feeling.
“I have to commend our health department,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t like I dreaded them everyday. They would call and check our temperature. Then, if they missed one of us, they’d call them back. We’d do that on a daily basis, just to make sure nobody, you know was showing any symptoms. I have to commend them on what they do, because you don’t dread them calling. It’s just friendly, and bubbly every time they call you, even though you’re stuck there.”
“You don’t realize how tough it is,” Thompson said on being stuck in quarantine. “You see people talking about it, you see people on TV now that the world’s changed. You don’t realize until you’re sitting there, and you cannot go get in the car, and go somewhere. I tried to think of every excuse I could come up with for the first couple of days. But you don’t realize until you’re there, I guess how boring it is.”
While under quarantine, Thompson says he planted 150 sunflowers, took his vacuum apart and cleaned it like new, cleaned out a couple of drains to his home, and washed his truck.
“And still had six days left,” he said laughing.
While Thompson had time to work on things around his house, he says he still stayed busy with phone calls and working from home.
“They called me,” he said on working with other city officials. “I talked to police officers morning, evening, and night. I talked to the girls in the office. I still did everything in between checking my temperature.”
Thompson’s seventh and final night of quarantine happened to be Easter night, the same night a powerful wind and thunderstorm ripped through the Tri-Counties causing damage to Barbourville’s downtown area.
“It was 100 times worse on my last night, because I was sitting there listening to all the radio [saying] all over town lines were down, in the dark now too, because my electric was off,” Thompson explained.
“We had about between 1,500-2,000 people out of power that night in the city, out of 4,000 utility customers,” he continued. “We had about right at 50 percent of the power in the town was off. I was on the phone until about 1:00 in the morning with the street department, and the police department, and things.”
Throughout quarantine, Thompson said he never felt like he was getting sick, and that he was never tested for the coronavirus.
“How could I go get tested, whether I was positive or not, when there’s people that can’t tested out in the community,” he said. “It wouldn’t have been right for me as the mayor to go and get tested with no symptoms, when all these other people around may have some of the symptoms, or even feel like they do, can’t get tested. So, I took my seven days like the other officers. I talked with the other officers on a daily basis, including the officer that tested positive.”
The officer said that within eight days he felt like he was at 100 percent health again. He confirmed that he is now out of quarantine, and has already worked a full week since his return.
When asked if he felt like the virus was more serious than some people tend to believe it is, the officer responded, “It is, I would agree.”
“People need to know that this can happen to anybody,” said Thompson. “I think everybody should know that this is absolutely 100 percent not a joke. It’s not a hoax. It’s not anything to hurt the public. I know the businesses are hurting severely, and the employees are hurting, but we have to do this, or at Christmas, we’re going to have a lesser population of our elderly people.”
“My only advice is if somebody’s showing early symptoms to go get tested, because you never know,” the officer said. “I never had a temperature. If you end up testing positive, it affects a whole lot of your family, and definitely your way of life. I suggest people take everyday precautions, because that’s the way to go. It’s not a joke.”
