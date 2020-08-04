KNOX COUNTY - On Friday morning, a Barbourville man originally facing strangulation and assault charges, pleaded guilty over the phone to amended charges.
Due to social distancing guidelines, Richard Dutch Elliott, 53, did not attend court in person Friday. Instead, Elliott had his court proceedings conducted over the phone. The court was originally using Zoom to speak with defendants being housed in correctional facilities in Knox, Whitley, and Clay counties, but due to wifi issues, the court resulted to conducting matters over the phone.
Both Elliott’s lawyer and the Commonwealth came to an agreement involving the case. In exchange for his guilty plea, the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney tendered a motion to amend Elliott’s charges from one count of strangulation in the first-degree and two counts of fourth-degree assault, to one count of second-degree strangulation.
For Elliott’s guilty plea, the Commonwealth recommended three years to be probated to a period of five years on the condition that Elliott serves 270 days in jail, and that he completes any and all counseling recommended by probation and parole.
Elliott’s attorney then asked to reduce Elliott’s bond to a surety bond given that his 270 days would be ending soon, and Elliott’s attorney did not want him to have to sit in jail until the date of his formal sentencing on Aug. 28.
The court approved the motion, setting Elliott’s bond up as a $25,000 surety bond on the following non-financial conditions: Elliot is to be placed under home incarceration and be monitored by an electronic device. He must have no further violations or arrest, refrain from using drugs or alcohol, submit to random alcohol and/or drug testing, and have no communication with the victim.
In November of last year, Barbourville Police Department officers responded to a call from Barbourville ARH concerning an assault case.
Once there, officers learned from the victim that Elliot was at her home on the day of the incident. She and Elliot started arguing and Elliot was asked to leave the residence. She then said Elliot grabbed the face of a teenager in the home, causing injury.
The woman said she was able to lead Elliot outside, where he then punched her in the face and began to strangle her. The victim told officers another man had been driving by during this time and once he turned his vehicle around, Elliot fled.
Elliot was arrested later that day.
