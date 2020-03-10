Barbourville man pleads guilty to attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY — A Barbourville man has pleaded guilty after police said he attempted to run over another person with his vehicle in July 2018.
Eric Lee Smith was in Knox County Circuit Court Friday where he pleaded guilty to attempted murder before his trial was scheduled to start Tuesday, March 10.
Smith was indicted in January of last year by a Knox County grand jury, formally indicting him on charges of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
The Commonwealth has recommended Smith serve 20 years. In exchange for his plea, Smith will see his two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police dropped.
On July 28, 2018, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins was dispatched to a location along Callebs Creek Road near Girdler to investigate a report of a person being struck by a vehicle. When Mullins arrived at the scene, he found the victim laying in a ditch, according to testimony he provided during an August 2018 preliminary hearing in Knox District Court.
The vehicle was still nearby with a passenger inside who witnessed the incident. The witness identified Smith as the driver and told police that he purposely hit the victim with his vehicle, according to Mullins' testimony. Smith had left the scene.
Information was developed later that week by police that Smith had been spotted on Alex Creek near the Knox and Bell County line. Police traveled about three miles on foot into the woods to locate Smith, who was soon found in a vehicle on top of Red Bird Mountain, according to the police report. When Smith noticed police approaching the vehicle, he sped off in an attempt to flee the scene, though he crashed into a tree approximately one mile away. He then fled on foot and could not be caught.
Further information was developed just a few days later, which led to Smith’s arrest at a residence on KY 718 in the Big Creek area of Knox County on Aug. 5, 2018. At that time, he was arrested and charged.
Mullins said that Smith gave no statements to police after being taken into custody.
The victim had to be transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of a broken back and broken arm.
Smith is scheduled to be back in court April 3 for formal sentencing.
