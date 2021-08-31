KNOX COUNTY—A Barbourville man that was arrested in June on charges involving sexual offenses with a child was indicted on 41 counts by a Knox County grand jury on Friday.
On June 10, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a complaint of an adult male soliciting sexual intercourse with a female family member under the age of 16.
Following an investigation, Broughton found that there were several incidents involving two adult males with the same juvenile. He arrested Matthew S. Davis, 34, of Barbourville, and James F. Mills, 45, of Heidrick.
Davis, who was indicted on a total of 41 counts, was charged with 10 counts of second-degree rape, 20 counts of second-degree sodomy, 10 counts of incest and one count of prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
Mills was indicted on one count of prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and first-degree persistent felony offender.
According to the indictment, the incidences with Davis occurred from January 2020 through June 1, 2021, while the incidences with Mills occurred on June 3, 2021 through June 11, 2021.
Both Davis and Mills have been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center since their arrests on June 16. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, while Mills is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Jeffrey Clay Crook, 50, of Gray: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants fourth or subsequent offense; Driving a motor vehicle while license if revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense; Possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
-Billy James Baker, 40, of Green Road: Theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
-Glenna Sue Mills, 56, of Scalf: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; Persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Norman Bill Turner, 33, of Woodbine: Burglary in the third degree; Persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Emily K. Wagers (AKA Emily Collins), 29, of Green Road: Robbery in the second degree; Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
Shawn Lee Hammons, 43, of Cannon: Robbery in the second degree; Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
-Ashley Lorena Mills, 26, of Trosper: Burglary in the second degree.
-Kenny Lee Wyatt, 45, of Gray: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; Assault in the second degree; Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
-Roy Robert Russ, 52, of Artemus: Bail jumping in the first degree; Persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Amy Denise Dye (AKA Amy Denise Mason), 37, of Barbourville: Bail jumping in the first degree.
-Anthony Lee Smith, 32, of Barbourville: Three counts of receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; Three counts of persistent felony offender in the first degree; Fleeing or evading the police in the first degree.
-Allen Honeycutt, 43, of Barbourville: Two counts of receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; Two counts of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
-Ronnie Anthony Burton, Jr., 46, of Barbourville: Burglary in the second degree; Theft of mail matter.
-Jennifer Lynn Broughton, 42, of Barbourville: Criminal mischief in the first degree.
-George Derrick McAdams, 33, of Barbourville: Three counts of assault in the third degree; Promoting contraband in the first degree; Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; Tampering with physical evidence; Persistent felony offender in the first degree.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
