KNOX COUNTY — A Barbourville man was handed a seven-count indictment by a Knox County grand jury on Friday for a domestic incident that occurred in March.
Christopher Charles “Chuck” Bingham, 46, of Barbourville, was indicted on one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.
On March 15 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an alleged fight in progress at a residence on Beechwood Court south of Barbourville, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
Deputies were met by a female who said she had been assaulted by Bingham. The female victim also said Bingham was allegedly “inside the residence assaulting another female victim, possibly with a knife,” according to the press release.
After gaining entry into the home, deputies observed Bingham holding another female victim on the floor against her will. Deputies learned that during the assault, a knife had been held to the victim’s throat on one or more occasions and the victim had also been strangled, according to the press release.
Bingham was arrested following the incident and was lodged in the Knox County Detention where he remains on a $25,000 cash bond.
Others indicted by a Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Kimberly Ann Brown, 49, of Manchester: Four counts of violating graves; receiving stolen property $500 or more but less than $1,000; three counts of receiving stolen property less than $500; criminal mischief in the second degree; three counts of criminal mischief in the third degree; terroristic threatening in the third degree.
-Mark Wilson, 39, of Montgomery, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine); importing Carfentanil, Fentanyl or Heroin or Fentanyl Derivatives; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender in the second degree.
-James Travis Helton, 31, of Bryants Store: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Fentanyl); failure to wear a seat belt; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving.
-Dayna Jo Hubbard, 30, of Prestonsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); criminal trespass in the first degree; assault in the fourth degree.
-Latosha Murray, 39, of Morehead: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.