Hundreds flocked to downtown Barbourville Saturday night to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade. This year’s “I Believe in Santa Claus” parade featured 15 floats and 17 decorated ATVs and golf carts. Before the parade, attendees were treated to carriage and train rides, cookie making, ice skating, visits with Santa Claus and more. Following the parade, guests were lead in Christmas carols by local student choirs as the city celebrated its annual Christmas tree lighting in front of the county’s courthouse. | Photo by Jarrod Mills

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you