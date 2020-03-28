On Thursday, staff and administration from Barbourville Independent School held a car wave parade throughout downtown Barbourville. The parade consisted of 30 cars, two motorcycles, and traveled down Barbourville’s North Main Street, Catron Street, Barner Lane, 1st Street, 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Matthews Street, Manchester Street, Minton Drive, North Allison Ave., South Allison Ave., and Cumberland Ave. Students and parents were encouraged to stand on their porch, dressed in blue and white, and wave as the parade drove by. Those students who don’t live on the parade’s route were able to watch from their cars parked at the school’s Treadway Activity Center. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Barbourville Ind. School staff holds car wave parade through downtown
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
Larry Messer, 71, passed away on March 18, 2020. Private services will be held. Care Cremation and Funeral Service.
