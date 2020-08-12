BARBOURVILLE -- In a brief session Thursday evening, the Barbourville City Council set the city's motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rate for 2021.
"The maximum rate that's allowed is 30 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the city's 2020 tax rate," noted Mayor David Thompson. "It's actually the same rate for the last 25 or 30 years."
The council also passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Thompson to apply for COVID-19 reimbursement expenses.
The city will apply for Coronavirus Relief Funds through the Department of Local Government, which will help recoup some of the financial losses suffered by the city as a result of the pandemic.
The resolution would authorize and direct the mayor to execute any document deemed necessary by the Dept. of Local Government to reimburse the city. The resolution would also see the mayor act as the authorized correspondent for reimbursement.
The Barbourville City Council also approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing a telecommunications franchise for bid for the city of Barbourville.
The ordinance will allow the city of Barbourville to bid out telecommunication services for its residents.
The bid will be for a 10-year duration. As of Thursday evening, the City of Barbourville receives distributions from the state known as KRS Distributions. The city could instead choose to collect franchise fees from would-be bidders instead.
According to the ordinance, the franchise fees would be an annual minimum fee of $4,000 or an amount equal to 3% of the grantee's gross revenues from providing telecommunication services to Barbourville residents.
"If the grantee does not receive revenue from providing telecommunication services to customers within the City of Barbourville, grantee shall pay an annual franchise fee to the City of Barbourville, which must be greater of either: (a) the minimum annual franchise fee of $4,000; or (b) an amount to $2 per lineal foot of facilities plus $1,500 per antenna or small cell when facilities are place in the right-of-way," reads the ordinance.
It was also noted towards the end of the meeting that a property on Sycamore Street, which had been previously approved by the council to be sold to recoup owed property taxes, had been sold last Friday.
The property brought in $39,000 at the sale, which is enough to cover the property taxes owed on the property. Not counting the sale, as of Thursday's meeting, the city has collected $72,218.82 in property taxes thus far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.