BARBOURVILLE - On Thursday evening the Barbourville City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance establishing a telecommunications franchise for bid.
This will allow the city to bid out telecommunication services for its residents.
The ordinance essentially sets forth rules and regulations pertaining to the bid. The bid will be for a 10-year duration. As of Thursday evening, the City of Barbourville receives distributions from the state known as KRS Distributions. The city could instead choose to collect franchise fees from would-be bidders instead.
According to the ordinance, the franchise fees would be an annual minimum fee of $4,000 or an amount equal to 3% of the grantee’s gross revenues from providing telecommunication services to Barbourville residents.
“If the grantee does not receive revenue from providing telecommunication services to customers within the City of Barbourville, grantee shall pay an annual franchise fee to the City of Barbourville, which must be greater of either: (a) the minimum annual franchise fee of $4,000; or (b) an amount to $2 per lineal foot of facilities plus $1,500 per antenna or small cell when facilities are place in the right-of-way,” reads the ordinance.
The city council also passed a resolution confirming the sale and awarding of a non-exclusive franchise to Delta Gas. Delta Gas was previously awarded the bid. This resolution would allow Mayor David Thompson to sign the agreement.
Before the council went into executive session, councilman Ronnie Moore made a motion to allow Samuel Davies to appear at a future property sale of Lisa Mills on Sycamore Drive and bid property in order to protect the city’s interest pursuant to the information discussed in the executive session.
The council then went into executive session where they discussed Moore’s motion and the purchase of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.