Downtown Barbourville got a colorful upgrade this past week. Cole's Court, the alley beside downtown's Magic Theatre, has been decorated with lights and umbrellas, as well as colorful murals painted down the alleyway, bringing locals out for the perfect photo-op. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
featured
Barbourville alley turned into colorful walkway
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Irene Walters Fidler, 89, died July 21, 2021. She was born in Rockholds, KY, daughter of William and Nannie Longworth Walters. For more info, visit ferncreekfuneralhome.com
Walter Thomas West, age 83 of Gray, KY was born in Knox County on May 26, 1938 to the late Lee and Eva Ogan West and departed this life on July 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of the Freedom Point Church. He enjoyed work…
Most Popular
Articles
- NIBROC turns town of Corbin inside out for end of summer festival
- Getting to know... 'Putt,' the Pool Lady
- Gun with name etching leaves Laurel man looking for more information
- Plaintiff says he was 'brutally beat', suing Whitley sheriff, deputy
- Validity of forensic ballistic under fire in murder case
- Former SLHS teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse, sodomy
- Judge hears oral arguments in annexation lawsuit between Corbin and London
- "Stronger Together" — Crusaders Baseball enters fifth season
- Local couple continuing tradition of attending Jehovah's Witnesses convention, virtually this year
- Men involved in stashing body of Corbin woman enter guilty plea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.