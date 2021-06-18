BARBOURVILLE — Many of us have never been a part of something for more than 50 years; however, that is just what two well-known Barbourville women have accomplished. They have been active members of the KFWC Barbourville Woman’s Study Club for much of their lives. Barbara Black has been a member for 67 years, and Carolyn Congleton has been a member for 58 years. What service these two ladies have done for the town and community by volunteering for more than a combined 125 years!
These women personify what Woman’s Club is all about. Like members of Women’s Clubs across the world, Black and Congleton have been dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. In our community they have supported the arts, preserved natural resources, advanced education, promoted healthy lifestyles, encouraged civic involvement, and worked toward world peace and understanding.
In their earlier years, both ladies served as president of the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club, as well as in other offices. They have been on and chaired various committees as well as being a hostess each club year. They have participated in Club activities such as decorating for the Daniel Boone Festival Feast, assisting with the Daniel Boone Festival Coronation and Queen’s Tea, helping to host county art displays, providing monthly meeting programs, acquiring items for community needs, preparing Christmas cards for veterans, planting flowers for downtown beautification, and many more.
Due to their great dedication and accomplishments, the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club bestowed on them an Honorary Lifetime Membership. Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to their families on Tuesday, June 8, at the year-ending meeting of the Club. A congratulatory letter and service pin were sent by the GFWC International President.
There to receive the Certificate and pin for Congleton were daughters Robin Wright, Betty Hill, and Carol Lathram, as well as granddaughter Regina Taylor. A brick with their name and years of service has been donated to the Spirit of GFWC Kentucky Walk at the KFWC headquarters in Frankfort, KY.
Membership Chair Jane Skidmore made the presentation to member Black at Black’s home as she and her family were unable to attend.
It is with much pride and honor that the Barbourville Woman’s Study Club celebrated these two ladies and their dedication to our community.
