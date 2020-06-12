Baptist Health offers tips on germ hot spots in home

If you have kids, you know that they're usually not the most hygienic people in the house. Even in the middle of a global pandemic, they still like to touch things, put toys in their mouths, and aren't very careful when they cough or sneeze. That's why it's up to you to keep the areas they spend the most time in clean and disinfected. With kids, messes happen. Knowing the hot spots where germs live is a great way to plan your cleaning.
What Are the Different Types of Germs?
Not all germs are bad, and some are even beneficial, including bacteria that help aid in digestion and boost our immune system. But other germ types can be dangerous, wreaking havoc on our health. These types of germs include harmful bacteria, fungus, protozoans, and viruses.
Certain kinds of viruses, such as COVID-19, can live on surfaces from a couple of hours to days, depending on the surface material. Harmful bacteria can live even longer.
What Are the Germ Hot Spots in the Home?
We're spending a lot of time in our homes these days, which makes cleaning and disinfecting germ hot spots more important now than ever. Some of the hot spots you need to frequently clean, especially with kids in the household, include:
The bed. Kids need plenty of sleep for healthy development, which means they're spending a lot of time in their beds. Make sure to change out sheets and pillowcases once a week. It's also important to disinfect the hard surfaces on the bed and crib.
Light switches. In every home, light switches are high-touch surfaces that need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Door knobs. When kids are little, they like to grab door knobs as they explore the home. The door to the bathroom gets lots of use. Regularly clean all door knobs with a disinfectant wipe, rubbing alcohol, or soap and water.
Remote controls. Sheltering at home has us watching more TV and playing more video games, so make sure you have disinfectant wipes around to wipe these controls down frequently.
Reusable water bottles. If you don't regularly wash your water bottles, germs can build up, spreading viruses like cold, flu, foodborne illnesses, and COVID-19. Use soapy water to clean them and make sure they dry completely.
Bath toys. Fungus and bacteria love warm, humid environments. When choosing bath toys, look for ones that don't have holes that allow water to accumulate mold. Clean your child's bath toys with bleach or soap and water regularly.
Computer keyboards and phones. Kids are getting more screen time than usual these days and it's important to make sure everything is clean and germ-free. Disinfectant wipes work best for these items, but you can also use rubbing alcohol on a clean paper towel.
Toys, board books, and games. Make sure to regularly clean the toys and games they play with disinfectant wipes. For board books, simply wipe them down and use a hair dryer to speed up the drying process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.