CORBIN—As of Monday, Baptist Health Corbin’s intensive care unit is full as COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the Tri-County.
Baptist Health Corbin President Anthony Powers confirmed to the Times-Tribune that all 10 ICU beds are currently in use, with eight of those beds having COVID-19 positive patients in them. Powers noted that all those patients currently in the ICU are unvaccinated.
The ICU being full has what Powers called a “trickle down effect” on the entire hospital.
“We end up boarding ICU patients in our emergency department and then that has a trickle down effect because they start to take up all the beds in the emergency room and that slopes down being able to see patients because we will have other patients boarded in the emergency department.”
“We currently have 20 patients in high-level beds and seven are on the ventilator,” he added. “Some of them are in their 30s and 40s, so it’s affecting younger people. It (the delta variant) appears to be a little more aggressive and definitely spreads easier than the previous version of COVID, before the delta variant.”
In addition to all ICU beds being full, the emergency room at Baptist Health Corbin is seeing a surge of patients. Powers said that on average, the hospital sees approximately 130 patients in the ER per day but that number has climbed to upwards of 175 people per day.
“Currently, the ICU being full is a real strain but also that many people coming into the ER really, because all the beds are full upstairs, is causing huge backups in the emergency department,” Powers said. “We are seeing a lot of patients show up just needing (COVID) testing and we would really encourage the public to try find other places to go to get just testing if you’ve been exposed. If you’re medically ill and you need treatment, emergency treatment, the ER is the right place but if it’s just ‘I don’t feel real good but I just need a test,’ then if you could, urgent care or your primary care physician would be a much better option and it would really help the hospital out to be able to care for the sickest patients first.”
To try to ensure that there are enough staff to care for all patients, Powers said the hospital has had to rely on nursing and support staff to take on extra shifts, as well as pulled some non-bedside nurses from other departments to work on the floor to help cover shifts.
“We’ve deployed an extra nurse practitioner mid-level to the ER to help see patients in the lobby just to try to facilitate care the best we can and at least get that care started while they wait to get back to a bed,” he said. “Certified nurses that typically provide non-bedside duties are being pulled into areas that they are comfortable with to provide direct patient care and work with other nurses, you know, to kind of supervise them.”
To help alleviate some of the stress currently on the healthcare system, Powers encourages those who haven’t yet to get vaccinated.
“95 percent of our patients that are inpatient are unvaccinated,” Powers said. “We are seeing some breakthrough infection but they tend to be less severe and mild and able to be treated at home. The ones that are really sick in the hospital, typically, way greater than 95 percent are unvaccinated.
“Please be patient with the hospital, as we are doing the very best that we can. We have employees that have got COVID that are out and we’re trying to supplement that and incentivize to cover that but it’s really tough on everybody. We appreciate the community’s support and really ask them to do their part. Social distance, wear a mask, get vaccinated.”
