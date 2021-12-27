CORBIN — Having a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) can be a stressful time for new parents, emotionally and financially. Baptist Health Corbin installed NICVIEW®, a state-of-the-art camera system that allows families the ability to watch their baby in real time. NICVIEW® is a small camera that is placed at designated bed spaces in the NICU and allows parents and/or family to view their infant anytime they choose. With the help from the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation, cameras were installed in the Level I Nursery and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The NICVIEW® cameras are accessed through a simple and secure web portal or a downloadable iOS or Android phone app. The parents or caregivers are given a secure user-name and password by the Baptist Health Corbin staff. They can then share this information with grandparents, siblings or anyone else they choose. The NICVIEW® technology is designed to reduce the parents’ anxiety between visits, especially those who cannot stay with their new baby due to jobs, finances or other family obligations.
Upon admission to the NICU, the parents or caregivers are given the choice to participate and then given login details.
“Sometimes it is hard for new parents to be able to come to the NICU daily because of other children or other family obligations. This camera allows them to see their babies at any time of the day or night in real time,” stated Carol Jordan, Director of the Mother-Baby unit. She went on to say, “This has been a blessing to our families.”
