CORBIN—Baptist Health Corbin will begin offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those with weakened immune systems.
Baptist Health encourages people with weakened immune systems to get a third shot, often referred to as a booster, 28 days after their second dose, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those with compromised immune systems likely failed to respond fully to the vaccines or not at all due to their underlying health conditions.
COVID-19 third dose vaccines are now being scheduled and administered at two Baptist Health facilities at this time – Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Corbin. To get this third dose, or for your initial two doses of the fully FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, go to ScheduleYourVaccine.com to register and make an appointment at those locations. You will be asked to sign a form stating that your medical condition fits the criteria to receive a third dose of vaccine.
Several pharmacies in the community are now offering a third shot. Check availability at vaccine.ky.gov for Kentucky or OurShot.in.gov for Indiana.
Those who should receive a third shot include patients with these medical conditions:
• Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
At present, Baptist Health Corbin is only administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Outpatient Care Center located at the hospital. Appointments are available at ScheduleYourVaccine.com. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to those age 12 and up. A parent or guardian must be present for those under age 16.
