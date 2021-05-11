In honor of National Nurses Week, The Times-Tribune featured a local nurse who worked with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. Nurses Week is May 6-12.
CORBIN — “It really is the greatest honor in the world to be a nurse.”
After seeing nurses care for her ill father, the path that Jasmine Whitaker’s life was on took a turn and has gotten her to where she is today.
“When I first graduated [from high school], I went to the University of Tennessee,” Whitaker said. “I wanted to be a business major and then my dad got sick and I saw all those, in my eyes, amazing nurses and that inspired me and I thought ‘I’ll go to nursing school.’”
In 2019, Whitaker graduated from Lincoln Memorial University as a first generation college student with no clue where she would end up.
“I had no idea what I wanted to do, I just knew I wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “When people are in school, a lot of them are like ‘oh, I want to be a labor and delivery nurse and deliver babies’ or ‘I want to be a flight nurse.’ I honestly had no idea, I just knew I enjoyed bedside nursing.”
Whitaker, who lives in Jellico, Tennessee, was offered a job on the observation unit working with cardiac and post-operative patients at Baptist Health Corbin. Little did she know, just seven months later Whitaker would be at the forefront of the global pandemic, as her unit was closed and she was relocated to work in the designated COVID-19 unit.
“It was an upset at the time when they closed our unit down and I suddenly became a COVID nurse,” Whitaker said. “It was very scary but I’m so grateful for that. It was such a learning experience and I fell in love with nursing even more. I was so inspired by my co-workers and what I saw every day. It was so unbelievable what I saw.”
Not only was Whitaker taking care of some of the sickest patients suffering from COVID-19 but she was also expected to take on several new roles during that time.
“They were limiting the people that could go in, so it was just nurses—lab couldn’t go in, housekeeping didn’t go in, the CNAs didn’t go in,” she said. “You were the nurse and you did everything. Suddenly you drew labs, suddenly you were cleaning toilets, which was fine, but suddenly you did all that stuff and had to take care of your patients.”
Whitaker had a newfound appreciation for people in all different roles of the hospital.
“It was hard but you found a new appreciation and you should appreciate them anyways because no one is better than anyone else,” she said. “But you definitely found a new appreciation for lab, for your aides, for housekeeping because we really are a team. Each interdisciplinary team plays a vital role in a patient’s care. It’s not just a nurse, it’s not just a doctor or lab or radiology—it’s all of us working together. I think you found a new value of teamwork during that time.”
As a COVID nurse, Whitaker also had the extremely difficult task of seeing some of her patients take their last breaths.
“Unfortunately, some patients passed and it’s your duty, I mean you want to but it’s your duty to make sure they don’t do it alone,” she said. “You’d get on your knees at their bedside and hold their hand as they pass for some kind of comfort. I think you find solace in knowing they weren’t alone, you were there.”
After an especially rough shift, Whitaker would find herself crying in her car as the realization of the day set in and though her family and friends tried to be supportive, it was hard for them to understand what she was really going through.
“You would go home some nights so upset, crying,” she said. “There were many times where I would wait till I got in the parking lot, I would see my car and then I would just cry and I’m not the only one. You look around and you would see a person or two upset in their car. Luckily, I live 40 minutes away, so I was able to calm down on the drive.
“You would just lie awake at night, thinking about the patients, if they were going to make it or if they didn’t, it’s easy to be like ‘could we have done anything any different?’ It was really difficult because you couldn’t talk about it with anyone else.”
Despite seeing so much pain and heartache over the last year, Whitaker still has such a love and a passion for nursing.
“I guess it’s easy to go home and hang up your boots when faced with difficulties, such as COVID,” she said. “However, I think for most of us, when you become a nurse, it’s not just for a paycheck. You become a nurse for the passion that you have for people. It would’ve been easy to just stay at home and there were times I wanted to just stay at home, I’m human. However, amidst the chaos, there is beauty there and there is passion. You grieve, you laugh—it’s just a part of the job. And I’ve stayed with it because I love it. It really is the greatest honor in the world to be a nurse. There is nothing like it and there’s nothing else I’d rather do.”
Whitaker admitted she didn’t always have such a positive outlook on life, especially after a major car accident that drew her into a dark depression and was later diagnosed with PTSD.
“Nursing helped me,” she said. “I’m single and don’t have any kids, so I was able to throw my life into nursing and that’s what motivated me. As grateful as patients are for me, I am so much more grateful because I’m not that depressed teenager anymore, I’m like a whole new person.
“Nursing made me come out of my shell. I got so much reward from seeing them and helping them. It helped me with my sadness, my anxiety and my depression. Nursing really saved my life.”
Today, Whitaker works in Palliative Care at Baptist Health Corbin where she works as a support for patients and families who have received a serious diagnosis. In this position, Whitaker also deals with end-of-life patient care, as well, where she hopes to be a comfort for patients and their families.
“I find that end-of-life care is so passionate and rewarding as well,” Whitaker said. “As a bedside nurse, you kind of do that anyways but I’m able to connect with family members a little more now which is just as important as the patient. For someone to let you into their life, in their final moments or with a big diagnosis, is so amazing. That connection that you have is just so incredible.”
