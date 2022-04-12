CORBIN — The medical staff at Baptist Health Corbin is now accepting applications for the 2022 Scholarship Program.
Each year the medical staff awards scholarships to students that are in medical school. This year they will award 12 scholarships at $1,500, and three memorial scholarships in memory of Rod Weisert, MD; Mohammad Jawed, MD; and Danny Strunk, MD (with focus on pediatrics) each being $2,000.
The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022. You must contact the Medical Staff Services office at 606.523.8688 or email Donna.Sierra@bhsi.com for an application.
