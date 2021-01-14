CORBIN - On Friday, Baptist Health Corbin hosted a dedication ceremony for the hospital's oncology center set to be completed in May.
A small group of hospital staff, board members, and others were on hand inside the vault of the Radiation Oncology Center at Baptist Health Corbin for Friday's ceremony.
Hospital President Anthony Powers introduced Dr. Weisi Yan, Baptist Health Medical Group's Radiation Oncologist.
"He signed his contract before we had a vault built," Powers said on Dr. Yan drawing a laugh from those in attendance. "He had a lot of faith in us, we have a lot of faith in him."
During his speech, Powers thanked board members Danielle Smoot, Heather Barrineau, and Brenda Hammons who were in attendance. He also thanked Bruce Carpenter, the Executive Director of Corbin Economic Development, who was also in attendance.
"This is a very important time in Baptist Health Corbin and an important time in our community honestly," said Powers. "We're going to be able to provide treatment to patients that had to wait an extended period of time, drive a long distance, sometimes were not even able to get treatment," he continued. "We're so excited about this, grateful to our hospital system, our hospital, and our foundation for their gracious donations and the community for their support in us."
Following a short speech from Dr. Yan who thanked those in attendance and called the upcoming oncology center important to the community and a dedication prayer by Philip Johnson, Baptist Health Chaplain, those in attendance were invited to write words of encouragement on the concrete walls of the oncology center.
Several messages of support, and Bible scriptures had already been written on the walls by hospital staff.
"Our staff, physicians, and some of our patients wrote inspirational inscriptions on the walls of the vault for all that have been touched by cancer," the hospital released in a statement. "Written in stone on the unfinished concrete walls for the treatment room, they will be permanently embedded in the physical structure of our facility of healing."
