Baptist Health Corbin honors organ, eye, tissue donors

CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin honored the gift of donation on Tuesday afternoon with a flag-raising ceremony.
National Donate Life Month (NDLM) was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003. Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donation, encourages Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, and honors those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Baptist Health Corbin had Colleen Darabant, a kidney transplant recipient, as a special guest to raise the Donate Life Flag in honor of all organ donors.
Did you know?
More than 12,500 people donated one or more organs representing a 6 percent increase from 2019. The number of organs transplanted from deceased donors improved to more than 36,500 in 2020, an approximately 2 percent year-over-year growth rate. Jan 15, 2021
According to a sample of the U.S. population, 90% of adults support organ donation but only 60% are actually signed up as donors. Source: 2019 National Survey of Organ Donation Attitudes and Practices. Mar 10, 2022
As of 2021, the organ with the most patients waiting for transplants in the U.S. was kidneys, followed by livers. Over 100 thousand patients were in need of a kidney at that time.
These organs and tissues can be transplanted: Liver, Kidney, Pancreas, Heart, Lung, Intestine, Corneas and Middle Ear.
